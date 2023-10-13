Prosecutors outline alleged kidnapping and contract killing of Paulwell's daughter and her mother

Prosecutors today outlined how American woman Leoda Bradshaw and three men, one of whom is her cousin, allegedly conspired to kidnap and murder Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother.

It is being alleged that Bradshaw, who is a petty officer in the United States Navy, was in a relationship and had a child with Paulwell, who she considered to be her spouse.

Ten-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, were brutally killed and their bodies burned and disposed of.

The mother and daughter were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

It is being alleged that Bradshaw paid persons a sum of money to kidnap and murder the mother and daughter.

The murder contract was allegedly for $500,000 and Bradshaw allegedly made a down payment of $100,000.

The police have laid several charges against Bradshaw, Richard Brown, Roshane Miller and Roland Balfour.

Voluntary bills of indictment were proffered before the Home Circuit Court earlier this week in respect of Brown and Miller who are scheduled to return to court later this month when their matters will be mentioned.

Bradshaw and Balfour appeared in the Home Circuit Court today by way of a voluntary bill of indictment and are scheduled to return to go back on December 1 when their matters will be mentioned.

Here are the allegations in the case:

* Leoda Bradshaw, a resident of the United States of America, came to the island of Jamaica on the 6th day of September 2023.

* She was in a relationship and had a child with Mr Phillip Paulwell, Member of Parliament, who she considered to be her spouse. On the said day, the Crown alleges that she communicated with men, including her cousin Roland Balfour, one Richard Brown and Roshane Miller.

* During these conversations up to the 9th of September, 2023, there was an agreement made under the direction of Leoda Bradshaw for these men to kidnap and kill Toshyna Patterson and her ten-month-old daughter, Sarayah Paulwell who was the product of a relationship that Ms Patterson had had with Mr. Phillip Paulwell.

* This plan also contained part payment (which had been made) of a certain amount of money by Leoda Bradshaw to the men for the successful execution of the plan.

* On Saturday, 9th of September, 2023, the Crown alleges that Ms Toshyna Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter were taken from her home at Gilmore Drive in Kingston by Leoda Bradshaw in a tinted SUV motor vehicle.

* She subsequently delivered them to men, including two of her co-conspirators in St Andrew.

* The Crown further alleges that Ms Patterson and her daughter were forcibly taken to an area in East Kingston and murdered by these said men who were armed with a firearm.

Here are the charges:

1. Leoda Bradshaw indicted for:

• Conspiracy to Kidnap Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Kidnap Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Murder Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Murder Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Kidnapping of Toshyna Patterson on the 9th day of September 2023

• Kidnapping of Sarayah Paulwell on the 9th day of September 2023 • Capital Murder of Toshyna Patterson on the 9th day of September 2023

• Capital Murder concerning Sarayah Paulwell on the 9th day of September 2023

NB: The capital murder counts regarding Leoda Bradshaw are based on the allegations of a contract-for-hire arrangement where she is alleged to have paid persons a sum of money to kidnap and murder Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell contrary to section (2)(1)(e)(i) of the Offences Against the Person Act.

2. Richard Brown indicted for:

• Conspiracy to Kidnap Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Kidnap Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Murder Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Conspiracy to Murder Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Kidnapping of Toshyna Patterson on the 9th day of September 2023

• Kidnapping of Sarayah Paulwell on the 9th day of September 2023 • Murder of Toshyna Patterson on the 9th day of September 2023

• Murder of Sarayah Paulwell on the 9th day of September 2023

3. Roshane Miller indicted for:

• Accessory Before the Fact to Kidnapping of Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Kidnapping of Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Murder of Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Murder of Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

4. Roland Balfour indicted for:

• Accessory Before the Fact to Kidnapping of Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Kidnapping of Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Murder of Toshyna Patterson on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

• Accessory Before the Fact to Murder of Sarayah Paulwell on diverse dates between the 6th and 9th day of September 2023

