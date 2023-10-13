St Catherine men get suspended sentence for lottery scam-related conviction

Two St Catherine men who pleaded guilty to possession of identity information were each given a two-year suspended prison sentence on Friday.

It means that if they breach established conditions during the period, they will be incarcerated to serve the sentence.

The convicts are Akeem Medley and Mark Newell, both from Bridgeport in Portmore, also in St Catherine.

In handing down his decision, Justice Bertram Morrison told the defence that the men pleaded guilty and were only found with one lead sheet.

In 2021, police personnel conducted a raid at the home of the accused men during which a sheet with identity information of persons overseas was found.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with breaches of the Law Reform(Fraudulent Transaction) Special Provision Act, the so-called lottery scam law.

The men were represented by Attorney-at-Law Donahue Martin.

-Rasbert Turner

