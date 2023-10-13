UNICEF to work with Health Ministry on youth mental health policy

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other key stakeholders to develop an inclusive mental health policy for children and adolescents in Jamaica.

UNICEF Representative for Jamaica, Olga Isaza, who made the disclosure, said that the policy “should be evidence-based and take into account the youth voices”.

She was addressing a Youth Mental Health Summit at the AC Hotel by Marriott in New Kingston on Wednesday.

Approximately 100 students, representing various high schools across the island, are attending the two-day event, where they are actively engaged in a process that could lead to important changes in the way mental health services and programmes are delivered in Jamaica.

The session, which continues on Thursday, October 12, will provide evidence-based perspectives on the mental health issues faced by children and adolescents, including the need for greater access to services, and generate discussions about potential solutions.

“Today, we will ask you, as insightful, creative and innovative young people, to share your reflections and thoughts as well as your ideas about the state of young people's mental health and the services that you need,” Isaza told the students.

“We know that you might be facing some of the critical challenges… and today, we ask you to stand up for yourself and for those who might need more support,” she added.

The day's activity featured a panel discussion and breakout sessions, which allowed the students to examine how mental health services can be improved and formalised in a public policy.

They will present their solutions and recommendations to key policy and decision-makers on day two of the summit on October 12.

Presentations will be made by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton; Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams; and Minister of State, Marsha Smith.

“We know mental health is a priority for you, and UNICEF commits to continue to raise the issue for every young person in Jamaica and to ensure that young voices are heard at the decision-making table,” Isaza said.

- JIS News

