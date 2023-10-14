21-y-o man charged for fatal Rockfort gun attack

A 21-year-old Rockfort man was charged on Friday charged for the September 9 killing of a man in a gun attack in the area.

Charged with murder, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition is Omar Richardson, otherwise called 'AJ', a labourer of D'Agular Road in Rockfort.

His court date has not been finalised.

Richardson is charged for the shooting death of 39-year-old Kalifah Reddicks, otherwise called 'Worla', a fisherman of Commission Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2.

The police report that about 8:50 p.m., Reddicks was walking along D'Agular Road in Rockfort when he was pounced upon by Richardson and other gunmen, who opened fire hitting him several times.

Richardson and the other gunmen then chased Reddicks while they shot him repeatedly before he collapsed.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation into the matter, Richardson was arrested.

He was charged on Friday, October 13 after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Meanwhile, the police say his accomplices are still being sought.

