B.B. Coke schoolboys celebrated by St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation

The five B.B. Coke High School boys, who acted swiftly in getting their severely injured schoolmate to a medical facility on September 28, were celebrated by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation during the entity's monthly meeting on Thursday.

Grade 11 student, Daejuan Gordon, who attended the function, received a standing ovation and words of commendation on behalf of his peers Garry Bartley, Dejuan Powell, Leon Barnes, and Khari Green.

“Thank you on behalf of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation. We thank you ...very much for the action that you took,” said Chairman of the Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster.

“We trust that this act of kindness will continue to accompany you in all your life's journeys and future pursuits,” he added.

Commanding Officer for the St Elizabeth Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Coleridge Minto, also extended commendations to the five youngsters.

“It is evident that the nation could benefit from more students like these, who exemplify the kindness and compassion that should be extended to every citizen. On behalf of the St. Elizabeth Police, I also wish to commend these individuals,” DSP Minto said.

The five boys have been honoured by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, for their brave and selfless actions.

During a visit to Jamaica House on October 3, they were each presented with a laptop and a certificate of official commendation by the Prime Minister, who hailed the students as good Samaritans.

“Their deeds must be acknowledged, praised and encouraged because the [injured] student's survival today could be tied to the actions of these young men," he noted.

The injured student, 14-year-old Jaheim Colman, has since been released from hospital.

- JIS News

