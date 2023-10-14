Cornwall Regional Hospital gets mammogram machine

Breast cancer screening at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James has been boosted with a brand new $47-million mammogram machine.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, speaking at the unveiling on Thursday, encouraged women to adhere to screening guidelines and conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms.

Tufton said that while breast cancer affects men and women across the social and economic spectrum, it is females who are more susceptible to the dreaded disease.

He said that it is well-documented that breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women, adding that it is important that screening is done at an early stage to find out if there is a problem.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We are happy to join the global village as we continue to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Breast cancer is among the most common cancers globally and remains the leading cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality in women in Jamaica,” the Minister noted.

“It is important for all of us to reflect on the impact of this disease that affects our population so significantly. Although rare, men can get breast cancer too and as is the case with women… men diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for cure. This month of observance provides the perfect backdrop for us to show support for women and men affected by breast cancer and to encourage screening and to learn of the technological strides being made,” he added.

The health minister argued that since early diagnosis and testing have been proven to save lives, the screening guidelines as stipulated by the Jamaica Cancer Society are that women conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms, adding that if an individual has a family history of breast cancer, “then that places him or her in the high-risk group”.

Tufton said that the immediate goal is to get a mammogram in every health region and noted that another mammogram machine was recently installed at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Mona, also at a cost of $47 million.

“I strongly encourage all women to meet with their physicians and discuss their individual risks for breast cancer. Increased awareness, especially of family history and other common factors, can help save lives through early diagnosis and prompt treatment,” the health minister said.

- JIS News

