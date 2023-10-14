Damages to be assessed for men freed of murder of Westmoreland hotelier

The Supreme Court is to assess damages in the lawsuit brought by two men who were arrested in 2005 for the murder of 52-year-old Westmoreland hotelier Sandra McLeod but were freed in May 2012 when the Crown offered no evidence against them.

Claimants hotelier Michael Grandison and contractor Desmond Blair are seeking compensation for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, aggravated damages, and exemplary damages.

The defendants are the Attorney General, Deputy Superintendent John Morris, and Detective Sergeant Ralph Grant.

McLeod was found strangled in a computer room at the Merrills Three Beach Resort in Negril, Westmoreland in June 2005.

A default judgment was entered against the respondents on August 12, 2016, in the Supreme Court because no defence was filed against the claims.

The court ordered then that the claims should proceed for assessment of damages.

When the matter came for assessment of damages in June 2018 and 2019, the court was told on both occasions that the parties were having discussions with a view to settlement.

On July 12, 2020, talks for the assessment of damages were adjourned to December 7, 2021, and the claimants were ordered to file and serve witness statements on or before January 8, 2021.

The witness statements were not filed within the specified time and the respondents challenged the delay and sought an order to strike out the statement of case.

Justice Tricia Hutchinson found that the delay was not caused by the claimants but was a result of challenges experienced by their attorney-at-law due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The respondents appealed on the basis that the judge erred in her decision when she granted the claimants relief from sanctions for non-compliance with an order made by Justice Grace Henry-McKenzie on July 10, 2020, to file witness statements within a stipulated time.

Last week, the Court of Appeal, in handing down its decision, agreed with the respondents and struck out the witness statements.

However, the Court remitted the case to the Supreme Court for damages to be assessed in favour of the claimants who are being represented by the law firm Kazembe and Associates.

Hotel manager Peter Bandoo, who was jointly charged with the two men for McLeod's murder, was also freed in 2012.

He filed a suit in the Supreme Court in 2013 against the Attorney General and Sergeant Blair, and in 2017, he was awarded $14.2 million for general damages and special damages of $10.2 million.

- Barbara Gayle

