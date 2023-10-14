Gov’t investing in digital transformation

THE GOVERNMENT is committed to digital transformation and has prioritised investments in this regard, said Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Alando Terrelonge.

Citing initiatives in this regard, he said that the development of a digital economy is moving ahead, noting that the programme has potential to consolidate and strengthen “our resilience-building efforts”.

He further highlighted the National Identification System, which will link citizens’ physical identity with their digital identity and enhance the “ease of doing business”.

“One of the government’s prominent strategic activities over the last few years was the execution of the Information and Communications Technology Action Plan, and National Broadband Initiative, which has resulted in several public schools, hospitals, parish courts, and other public entities receiving high-speed Internet access, and also enabled the expansion of the Jamaica Eye cameras,” Terrelonge added.

The state minister was addressing the seventh Jamaica/European Union (EU) Political Dialogue, held at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston offices on Monday.

He said the forum provided the opportunity to examine certain aspects of Jamaica’s trade with the EU within the context of the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

Terrelonge said that as Jamaica looks to strengthen relations with the EU, there is significant scope for enhanced cultural cooperation, expansion of services and trade between both sides, and seamless travel between the regions.

For her part, Helena Koning, deputy secretary general for the EU External Action Service, said the organisation regards Jamaica as “a like-minded partner in many areas”.

Noting the country’s strong democratic traditions, she said that “we are strongly in tune in terms of principles and values”.

“We see eye to eye on issues such as climate change, the twin green and digital transition, sustainable development, the rule of law and human rights, and the commitment to effective multilateralism,” she noted.