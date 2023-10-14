Gun seized in St James police-military operation, two arrested
Two persons were taken into custody on Friday following the seizure of a loaded gun in a house in Bogue Village, St James on Friday.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
The police say a joint team including the military went to an address along Bogue Heights Drive and a search of the premises was conducted.
During the search, a black chip Glock 19 pistol and a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds was found stowed in a dresser drawer in a bedroom, according to the police.
