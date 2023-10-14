Half Moon chairman volunteers as Books4Kids delivers more than 7,000 books

Guy Steuart, chairman of Half Moon Hotel, recently joined the ranks of Books4Kids Jamaica volunteers as the charity kicked off this year’s book deliveries.

Together with his wife Cindy, the Steuarts handed out books to 96 kindergarten students at the Barrett Town infant department.

Guy Steuart told GoodHeart how satisfying the activity was for both him and his wife. “Spending time with the children of the Barrett Town Primary and Infant School was so rewarding for my wife Cindy and myself. We presented the four- and five-year-old students with an educational workbook, reading books, crayons and pencils provided by Books4Kids Jamaica.”

He added that it was a reminder of how important it is for all be involved and committed to the education of youth in Jamaica. “They are the foundation upon which a thriving and vibrant future for all Jamaicans will be built,” he stated.

As chairman of the Half Moon, Steuart and his family’s involvement in the Jamaican community spans long and deep. Accordingly, the goal is to have this trajectory continue. “We are pleased to work with Books4Kids Jamaica to continue that tradition.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In its first week, September 28 to October 2, the initiative hand-delivered book bags to 753 kindergarten children at eight infant schools in St James and Trelawny.

Days later, the charity delivered books to more than 1,800 children at 12 schools in St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

Books4Kids Jamaica expects to hand out books and materials to over 7,000 children in St James, Hanover, Trelawny, St Mary, Portland and Westmoreland by mid-October, Ragni Trotta states.

This year’s biggest distribution day took place at the Montego Bay Infant School, where close to 700 children received a BrainQuest Workbook, a reading book, a crayon and a pencil in the charity’s signature blue or red bookbag.

Trotta, who founded Books4Kids, describes the initiative as a community effort.

“We invite all sponsors and volunteers to come along and share in the children’s joy. Join us!”

The project is made possible through generous support from private donors, corporate entities, and government agencies including the Early Childhood Commission and the National Education Trust. Distribution take place with the help of ever-supportive volunteers.