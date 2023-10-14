Kingston fisherman charged with murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Denham Town fisherman Keimo Jaydean has been charged in connection with a Kingston gun attack that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Jaydean was charged with murder, wounding with intent, use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, using firearm to commit a felony, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

He was charged on Thursday, October 12 after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

He is charged with the shooting death of 31-year-old Anique Walters, a security supervisor of Nelson Street, Kingston 14.

The police report that about 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, Walters was a passenger travelling in a motor vehicle that was being driven by a man.

Upon reaching a section of Orange Lane, Kingston, they were pounced upon by the Jaydean and two other gunmen who opened gunfire hitting them multiple times.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Walters was pronounced dead and the man was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Jaydean was arrested.

