NWC head placed on leave amid Integrity Commission report on alleged apartment construction breaches

President of the National Water Commission ( NWC) Mark Barnett has been placed on administrative leave by the Board of Management arising from a report by the Integrity Commission which found that he built an apartment complex allegedly in violation of building permits.

Barnett's leave took effect on Friday.

The board says his time off will give it time to complete its review and make a final decision on the Integrity Commission's report concerning allegations of irregularities in the approval processes which resulted in the construction of a residential development located at #11 Charlemont Drive in St Andrew.

In the scathing 90-page report, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the commission labelled his actions as “egregious”.

The oversight body has recommended that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) “take action” against Barnett, his wife Annette, and developer Phillip Smith for “breaching” the building permit for the complex.

The report noted that the KSAMC and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) issued building, planning and environmental permits to Barnett and his wife for the construction of two three-storey blocks consisting of 12 one-bedroom units.

However, it was found that the erected development consists of six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units, “in breach of the permits issued”.

