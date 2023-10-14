Sagicor Bank embarks on eco-friendly residential mortgage initiative

WITH THE growing concern for climate change and its impact on the environment, Sagicor Bank Jamaica has embarked on a mortgage campaign and a one-stop-shop Mortgage Boutique experience focused on eco-friendly residential mortgages to make home ownership easier for Jamaicans islandwide, while encouraging personalised sustainability efforts as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy.

Clinton Hunter, assistant vice president – retail banking at Sagicor Bank noted that while the institution will seek to get persons pre-qualified for a mortgage to ‘put down their roots’, it is also trying to make a difference to the environment by engaging customers in environmentally friendly options that will help to reduce the carbon footprint at their homes.

“This campaign and the mortgage boutique are all a part of supporting eco-friendly home ownership for more Jamaicans. The process can be daunting for many people, and we want to remove some of the hurdles to owning a home by simplifying the process and making it more convenient by having every aspect of the process under one roof,” Hunter said.

As a part of the initiative, persons who apply for their mortgages at the boutiques, which are held only on Saturdays, can benefit from a special mortgage offer including competitive interest rates and discounts on commitment fees which contributes towards making home ownership more affordable. The Sagicor Bank team will also be on hand to offer mortgage pre-qualification when persons apply for a mortgage on location, subject to review of their application.

Hunter added that “this offer is an additional benefit to our already great mortgage offering which is supported by up to $2 million in a line of credit, special rates on home insurance and cash back of up to $100,000 to assist with expenses such as valuation; surveyor’s report and other incidentals”.

In addition to the give-aways on the day, people who apply and are approved for their mortgage at the Mortgage Boutique events will have a chance to be one of three winners of a patio set, a living room set or an inverter air conditioning unit with free installation.

According to Hunter, “the initiative is a timely one for the bank based on our recent signing to the National Housing Trust’s External Financing Mortgage Programme”.

Other partners on the Mortgage Boutique initiative include the real estate and general insurance arms of the group, Sagicor Property Services and Advantage General Insurance Company respectively, as well as Best Buds Limited, 360 Recycle, Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Sherwin Williams Limited, Konnex Limited, EverGo Limited, and Carlisa Enterprises Limited.