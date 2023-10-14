Section of Martha Brae roadway in Trelawny to be closed for drainage work

A section of the Martha Brae main road in Trelawny will be closed to vehicular traffic for seven days starting on Monday, October 16 to allow the National Works Agency (NWA) to undertake drainage work.

The closure will be in the vicinity of the Zion community.

Community relations officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the roadway is being closed to facilitate corrective works to a concrete cross drain.

The project will involve excavation works and the installation of a new drainage feature.

Ricketts says the extended period of closure is necessary to facilitate the curing of the concrete.

During the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Martha Brae towards Wakefield may travel via Market Street and Smith Crescent.

The reverse applies to motorists travelling from the direction of Wakefield towards Martha Brae.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

The roadway will reopen on Sunday, October 22, at 5 p.m.

