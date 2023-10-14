Soldier dies following three-vehicle crash in St Ann

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier on Friday died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash in St Ann.

He has been identified as Private Chavane Allen, who succumbed at hospital.

The collision occurred along the Richmond Main Road.

In a statement this afternoon, the JDF expressed sadness at Allen's passing and offered condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

According to the army, his motor car and a white Toyota Axio collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The JDF says Allen and the other persons involved in the accident were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital for treatment.

The soldier later succumbed.

The JDF says it will continue to support his loved ones during this time of bereavement.

