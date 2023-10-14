St Catherine taxi operator found guilty of rape, abduction of teen passenger

A St Catherine taxi operator was on Friday found guilty of the rape and abduction of a then 15-year-old schoolgirl who was a passenger in his cab.

A seven-member jury returned a unanimous verdict convicting 43-year-old Christof Vernon of Spanish Town in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Vernon was remanded by Justice Bertram Morrison for sentencing on December 1.

Facts in the case are that on the day in question in 2017, Vernon picked up the then 15-year-old complainant, and during the journey, he sexually attacked her inside his motor car.

She later made a report to the police's Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Vernon being arrested and subsequently charged with abduction and rape.

- Rasbert Turner

