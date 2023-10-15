Addressing mental-health crisis among our children and teens

World Mental Health Day was commemorated on October 10, which highlighted how essential it is to draw attention to a pressing concern that affects our future generation: the mental health crisis among children and teens.

The well-being of our youth is paramount, and it is incumbent upon us to take concrete steps to alleviate their suffering and create a healthier, happier future.

Below, I explore the mental-health challenges faced by children and adolescents, highlight the role parents can play in addressing these issues, and suggest initiatives to better support our young minds.

UNVEILING THE CRISIS

In the world of hashtags and viral challenges, it is easy to miss the less conspicuous challenges our youth face. One study at Harvard Health by Dr Claire McCarthy, on mental health and teens, peels back the layers to reveal soaring rates of anxiety, depression, and other often-overlooked mental-health disorders that silently plague our youngsters.

COMMONLY OVERLOOKED MENTAL-HEALTH ISSUES

Social Media-induced Anxiety: In today’s digital era, children and teens are incessantly bombarded with images of “perfect” lives and unattainable beauty standards. This constant exposure can trigger anxiety as they grapple with self-esteem issues, feeling like they don’t measure up to the curated online personas of their peers.

Academic Pressure: The relentless pursuit of academic excellence can take a toll on young minds. The fear of disappointing parents or jeopardising future prospects can lead to overwhelming stress, anxiety, and even burnout.

PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT AND SUPPORT

Parents wield a remarkable influence on their children’s mental well-being. They can actively contribute to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and open the doors to healing. For instance, initiating honest conversations about mental health from a young age can create an environment where children feel safe sharing their feelings and concerns.

Moreover, parents can foster healthy habits. Encouraging activities like yoga or mindfulness exercises can help children and teens manage stress and develop resilience. Leading by example, parents can show the importance of maintaining a balanced life, where work and play coexist harmoniously.

INCREASING ACCESS TO SCHOOL COUNSELlORS

One critical initiative to address these hidden struggles is to bolster the presence of school counsellors. Currently, the ratio of students to counsellors stands at a staggering 1:500. This means that sometimes students often don’t have the support they need, and many issues go unnoticed.

To combat this, I propose a gradual shift towards a more manageable ratio, aiming for 1:100 by the year 2030. This will empower counsellors to provide individualised attention, fostering a nurturing environment where young minds can flourish.

Let us work together to unveil the masked battles that children and teenagers endure daily. Beyond the hashtags and viral trends, their mental health needs our collective attention and care. By embracing honest conversations, promoting healthy habits, and championing increased access to school counsellors, we can pave the way for a brighter, more resilient generation.

Remember, the overlooked struggles today can shape the world of tomorrow. Together, we can help our youth navigate the intricate maze of their mental well-being, ensuring that they emerge stronger, happier, and ready to face the challenges of the future.

Leroy Fearon Jr is an educator, author, and researcher. Email feedback to leroyfearon85@gmail.com and editorial@gleanerjm.com.