Ananda Marga Jamaica commemorates Shrii Shrii Anandamurtiji’s visit

FROM SEPTEMBER 20 to 24, 1979, Universal leader and spiritual master of the Ananda Marga Yoga Society, Indian national Shrri Shrii Anandamurtiji (the embodiment of bliss), visited Jamaica en route to Argentina, Venezuela, the Ivory Coast and Ghana as part of a two-month world tour of Anana Marga branches.

To commemorate that visit, on Saturday, September 23, Ananda Marga Jamaica hosted a ‘Dedication of Baba’s Memorial’ in The Chinese Garden at Hope Gardens, St Andrew. It was the “44th anniversary of his auspicious visit”, Ananda Marga said. It was also the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

“For us in Ananda Marga, this is significant for it exemplifies the universal spirit of our mission, when simultaneous ‘planting and harvesting’ are possible across the Earth. For us Jamaican Margis (Ananda Marga devotees), September 23, 1979, is blissfully significant and historic … when Shrii Shrii Anandamurtiji, Baba, gave Dharma Maha Cakra here in Kingston,” Ananda Marga Jamaica says in its programme notes.

“Dharma Maha Cakra is an occasion when the guru reveals important and inspiring information to his devotees, and all humanity … bestowing great blessing on all the planet. In 1979, the auspicious discourse, ‘Dogma no more’, was given, and in time, has proven very symbolic in every way for planetary matters. Today, dogma (adherence to illogical ideas) is evident everywhere. In 2023, as we march ahead with His Grace and without fear, to challenge dogma, we reaffirm our commitment of … self-awareness and service to humanity.”

The event was a composite of the setting up of an altar on the Shrii Shrii Anandamurtiji Monument (established earlier this year), brief speeches, readings, meditation, prayers, singing (chanting) and drumming.

Shrii Shrii Anandamurtiji was born Prabhat Ranjan Sarkar in Jamalpur, Bihar, India, at dawn on the full-moon day in May (Vaishakh) 1921. Because the sun was rising at the moment of his birth, the baby was named Arun, which means ‘crimson dawn’. Later, his name was changed to Prabhat Ranjan, meaning ‘that which colours the dawn’. He subsequently adopted the term Baba, which means ‘father’.

Up to 1954, Anandamurtiji led a secretive spiritual life. Most of his co-workers and even his family did not know about his spiritual work. On November 7, 1954, he called his disciples together for the first time and delivered his first spiritual address. On January 1, 1955, he officially founded Ananda Marga Pracharaka Sangha (Organisation for the Propagation of the Path of Bliss). Ananda Marga means, ‘Path of Bliss’.

Tantra yoga, as interpreted by Anandamurtiji, serves as the foundation of Ananda Marga. According to his teachings, Tantra means ‘liberation from darkness through the expansion of mind’. Meditation is the main spiritual practice of this tantric tradition, which assists the practitioner to overcome weaknesses and imperfections. He explained that the organisation aimed at a twofold ideal: liberation of self, and service to the world.

Ananda Marga’s growth was rapid as it spread throughout India. In the first years, Anandamurtiji also wrote much of its basic spiritual and social philosophy. In1962 he established an order of monks (dadas) and nuns (didis). Though his demonstrations continued, Baba now began organising massive social service programmes.

The growth of Ananda Marga and its influence on people from all walks of life was regarded as a threat to some people’s modus operandi. Until Anandamurtiji’s death, he and his devotees went through much persecution, including the murder of some of the devotees, Baba’s own imprisonment on unfounded claims, an attempt to poison him (which led to excruciating pain and his blindness). He was released in 1978, the year before he visited Jamaica.

Before he was jailed, Ananda Marga was active in only five countries. By the time he came out, it had spread to 80, and had become the world’s largest traditional yoga movement. It is regarded as a global social-spiritual organisation. In 1979 it had four million members and was established in 116 countries.

Among the nine-man delegation in 1979 was Acarya Jagadiishvarananda Avadhuta, the central public relations secretary. He said the visit was to propagate yoga and to promote better understanding and brotherhood on the basis of yoga ideology. “We are hoping that the science of yoga will be used by everyone to perfect his individual life to bring about peace in the world,” Avadhuta is quoted as saying in The Daily Gleaner of Monday, September 24, 1979.

During Anandamurtiji’s stay, he took reports, gave instructions to attendees regarding their efforts, service-related programmes internationally; gave cherished blessings; delivered a Dharma Maha Cakra; made field walks to UWI and Hope Gardens, where he pointed out curative plants; and spoke of Jamaica’s future wealth, promise, and leadership in world affairs. There is the hope that the 1979 visit will be observed annually from now on.