Dwight Fletcher | The shield in our armour

FAITH IS the currency of the Kingdom of God. Faith is also a powerful weapon in the war against Satan, the enemy of our souls. “…above all, taking the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one.” Ephesians 6:16 (NKJV).

This scripture tells us that above all, we should take the shield of faith. The idea then, is that a Christian’s resolute faith in the Lord can stop and extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one aimed at him/her. Through faith we can live overcoming lives. Faith combined with salvation, truth, and righteousness creates an impenetrable wall that protects us as Believers. It’s the shield in our armour.

FLAMING ARROWS

Roman soldiers used two kinds of shields – one was employed in hand-to-hand combat. The other, called a scutum, was about 4½ feet tall and 2½ feet wide. During battle it would literally rain with flaming arrows. In Paul’s day, archers wrapped the tips of their arrows with cloth and dipped them in a pitch or tar-like substance, then set them on fire. On impact, the pitch would spatter and burn anything that was not flame retardant. That’s why the shield was very important. The shield was designed to protect the entire body.

These shields were made of laminated wood covered with hardened leather and lined around the edges with metal. They were soaked in water so that when the flaming arrows struck it, they would be extinguished. In the same way, the devil shoots flaming arrows that on impact have the capacity to not only destroy us, but also anyone in close proximity to us, like our family members.

Arrows of disappointment, discontent, lust, longing, doubt, and dismay. Arrows of criticism and condemnation, there is an endless list. Our faith in the Faithful One can protect us. The shield of faith works to extinguish the fiery darts of the evil one as we practise daily confidence and reliance upon God for guidance, direction, and protection. It’s a daily trust. Our shield is not in living the way we want in the hope that God will bail us out when we get into trouble. It is putting all our weight on the truth of His Word and character through obedience. “As for God, His way is perfect; The Word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him.” 2 Samuel 22:31 (NIV).

BROTHER’S KEEPER

It is interesting that the shield referred to Ephesians 6 text is not the small Roman shield, but rather the larger war shield. This shield can link together with other shields. When the Roman soldiers locked together, they were almost impenetrable. It was called the testudo formation. This coming together was like literally being your brother’s keeper. It suggests that we are not to fight alone in battle, but rather we need to fight with our faith linked to and with the faith of other Believers.

It is highly unlikely that any Christian can stand alone, firm in their faith for a long period of time without faltering without the support, accountability, and compassion of like-minded Christians. We need each other as Believers, we are one body and, in every physical body, the different parts are dependent on each other; they cannot survive alone.

That is one of the reasons that it is critical that every Believer becomes a member of a church. In community we stand together. The Bible teaches us that by ourselves we can chase a thousand, but two can put ten thousand to flight.