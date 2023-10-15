Full Text | Paulwell heartbroken by murder of infant daughter and her mother

Opposition parliamentarian Phillip Paulwell says he has been left heartbroken by the murder and kidnapping of his 10-month-old daughter Sarayah and her mother 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.

The police on Friday charged four persons - United States Navy petty officer 34-year-old Leoda Bradshaw, 30-year-old Roland Lloyd Balfour, and Richard Brown, 31, both Kingston graphic artists, and air conditioning technician 29-year-old Roshane Miller – in connection with the killing.

The police said that they were brutally killed and their bodies burned and disposed of.

The mother and daughter were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

Prosecutors have alleged that Bradshaw, who has a child with Paulwell and considers him to be her spouse, took out a murder contract of $500,000 on the mother and child.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A down payment of $100,000 was allegedly paid to carry out the act.

In a statement today, Paulwell said that the past few weeks have been extremely difficult.

He said nothing could have prepared him for the events that have unfolded.

“That anyone could murder a mother and an innocent baby is unimaginable and my heart is heavy with sadness,” he said.

“As a human being, father, lawyer, and legislator I am hoping that all who were involved are brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Full Statement

The past few weeks have been extremely difficult for me as I grappled with the abduction of my daughter and her mother.

I have prayed unceasingly for the safe return of Toshyna Patterson and my daughter Sarayah and I am heartbroken that the worst has happened.

Nothing could have prepared me for the events that unfolded since last week Thursday and the alleged discoveries.

That anyone could murder a mother and an innocent baby is unimaginable and my heart is heavy with sadness.

I am praying for Toshyna's family who I know are experiencing the unbearable grief and pain of losing their beloved daughter and grandaughter.

As a human being, father, lawyer and legislator I am hoping that all who were involved are brought to Justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

I have been in constant dialogue with the police and cooperated fully with the investigation.

I cannot comment on the investigations nor matters before the court but I wish to thank the police for their tireless work.

I thank the many Jamaicans who have been generous in your prayers, your kind and thoughtful expressions of love, support, and solidarity for me and my family.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.