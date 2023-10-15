Gun found in abandoned house in Westmoreland
Published:Sunday | October 15, 2023 | 10:27 AM
Members of the Westmoreland Proactive Investigations Unit on Saturday seized an illegal gun in an abandoned house during a raid in Hartford district.
The police report that at about 5:30 p.m., cops went to the property in search of guns and wanted men.
They said the .380 pistol containing an empty magazine was discovered in the one-room dwelling.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations continue.
