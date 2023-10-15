Massive fire at Montego Bay Shoes Market in St James

A massive fire early this morning gutted sections of the Montego Bay Shoes Market in St James.

The cause and the origin of the blaze, which reportedly started around 1 o'clock, are unknown.

The market reportedly has approximately 100 stalls and most were destroyed in the blaze.

Vendors have been left devastated.

Firefighters from the St James Fire Brigade responded, with assistance from Trelawny.

The fire was eventually brought under control, with cooling down operations ongoing.

