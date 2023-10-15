NEWS IN BRIEF

NCB temporarily suspends SMS transaction alerts amid increased phishing attacks

KINGSTON:

National Commercial Bank (NCB) has temporarily suspended its SMS transaction alerts following several cyberattack attempts from criminals on customers.

In an email to customers yesterday, NCB said the decision was prompted by a noticeable increase in phishing and smishing cases.

In a smishing attack, cybercriminals send deceptive text messages to lure victims into sharing personal or financial information, clicking on malicious links, or downloading harmful software or applications.

“We would like to inform you about an important update regarding our notification methods. Beginning Friday, October 13, 2023, we will temporarily suspend our SMS transaction alerts. Your safety is of paramount importance to us and this decision has been prompted by a noticeable increase in phishing and smishing cases,” NCB told customers.

“Rest assured, you won’t miss any alerts during this period. To stay up to date with your transactions, we encourage you to rely on our email alerts, which will continue as usual. Please take a moment to ensure that your email address is current in our records.”

NWC head placed on leave amid damning Integrity Commission report

KINGSTON:

Mark Barnett, president of the National Water Commission (NWC), has been placed on administrative leave by the board of management arising from a report by the Integrity Commission, which found that he built an apartment complex allegedly in violation of building permits.

Barnett’s leave took effect on Friday.

“This is to allow the board time to complete its review and make a final decision on the report from the Integrity Commission concerning allegations of irregularities in the approval processes which resulted in the construction of a residential development located at #11 Charlemont Drive, Kingston 6. Accordingly, you are not to report for work, effective immediately,” a letter to Barnett, signed by Chairman Michael Shaw, read.

In the scathing 90-page report, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the commission labelled Barnett’s actions as “egregious”.

The oversight body has recommended that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) “take action” against Barnett, his wife Annette, and developer Phillip Smith for “breaching” the building permit for the complex.

The report noted that the KSAMC and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) issued building, planning and environmental permits to Barnett and his wife for the construction of two three-storey blocks consisting of 12 one-bedroom units.

However, it was found that the erected development consists of six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units, “in breach of the permits issued”.

Cornwall Regional Hospital gets mammogram machine

ST JAMES:

Breast cancer screening at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James has been boosted with a brand new $47-million mammogram machine.

Speaking at the unveiling last week, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, encouraged women to adhere to screening guidelines and conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms.

Tufton said that while breast cancer affects men and women across the social and economic spectrum, females are more susceptible to the dreaded disease.

He said that it is well documented that breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women, adding that it is important that screening be done at an early stage.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We are happy to join the global village as we continue to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Breast cancer is among the most common cancers globally and remains the leading cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality in women in Jamaica,” the minister noted.

“It is important for all of us to reflect on the impact of this disease that affects our population so significantly. Although rare, men can get breast cancer too and as is the case with women, men diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for cure. This month of observance provides the perfect backdrop for us to show support for women and men affected by breast cancer and to encourage screening and to learn of the technological strides being made.”

The health minister argued that since early diagnosis and testing have been proven to save lives, the screening guidelines as stipulated by the Jamaica Cancer Society are that women conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms, adding that if an individual has a family history of breast cancer, “then that places him or her in the high-risk group”.

Tufton said that the immediate goal is to get a mammogram in every health region and noted that another mammogram machine was recently installed at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Mona, also at a cost of $47 million.

“I strongly encourage all women to meet with their physicians and discuss their individual risks for breast cancer. Increased awareness, especially of family history and other common factors, can help save lives through early diagnosis and prompt treatment,” the health minister said.

Soldier dies following three-vehicle crash

ST ANN:

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier on Friday died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash in St Ann.

He has been identified as Private Chavane Allen, who succumbed at the hospital.

The collision occurred along the Richmond main road.

According to the army, Allen’s motorcar and a white Toyota Axio collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction. Allen and the other persons involved in the accident were taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital for treatment, where he died.

The JDF said it will continue to support his loved ones during this time of bereavement.

Taxi operator found guilty of rape, abduction of teen passenger

ST CATHERINE:

A St Catherine taxi operator was on Friday found guilty of the rape and abduction of a then 15-year-old schoolgirl who was a passenger in his cab. The incident happened in 2017.

A seven-member jury returned a unanimous verdict convicting 43-year-old Christof Vernon of Spanish Town in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Vernon was remanded by Justice Bertram Morrison for sentencing on December 1.

Facts in the case are that on the day in question, Vernon picked up the teen, and during the journey, he sexually attacked her inside his motorcar.

She later made a report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Vernon being arrested and charged with abduction and rape.