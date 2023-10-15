No breakthrough in murder of man pushed from car and fatally shot in Portmore

The St Catherine South police are still searching for a group of gunmen who fatally shot a man after pushing him from a vehicle onto a roadway in Reid's Pen in Portmore.

A motive has still not yet been established for the killing.

The deceased remains unidentified.

The body is about 5 feet 8 inches long and was dressed in a black hoody, white merino, blue shorts, and black sneakers.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m., the man was a passenger in a motor car, and upon reaching a bridge near Hibiscus Drive in Reid's Pen, he was pushed from the car onto the roadway

Another vehicle reportedly drove up and occupants alighted and fired several shots, hitting the man several times.

The police were summoned to the scene.

Upon arrival, the man was found on the side of the road with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

