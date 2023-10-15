Portmore farmer charged for chopping man in Portland

A Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine farmer is to face the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday for chopping a man.

Thirty-two-year-old Shawn Labbon is charged with wounding with intent.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, October 7 in Long Bay, Portland.

The police report that about 10:20 p.m., a man was at his place of employment when Labbon attacked him and inflicted several chop wounds to his body.

The man was rescued and rushed to hospital, where he is being treated.

The matter was later reported to the police and Labbon was arrested and taken into custody.

He was charged on Thursday, October 12.

