Portmore man drowns at Blue Lagoon in Portland

A Portmore, St Catherine man today drowned while swimming at the popular Blue Lagoon in Portland.

The police report that he was among a group that journeyed to Portland from the municipality.

According to the police, the man reportedly failed to adhere to safety rules and regulations including the wearing of a life jacket, among other things, before entering the water.

The police said that the man jumped into the water and reportedly got into difficulty and became submerged.

He was later pulled from the water and was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange reacted to the news, calling the death regrettable.

“This unfortunate occurrence amplifies the need for all users of the facility to comply with the regulations which are primarily for their own safety. I extend my sympathy to the family, relatives, and friends of the young man.”

- Gareth Davis Snr

