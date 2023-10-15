Sean Major-Campbell | Is Jamaica still non-aligned?

H. G. WELLS aptly noted, “If we don’t end war, war will end us.” What then were Islamic militants thinking when they launched an attack from Gaza unto neighbouring Israel? Is it not suicidal for attacks to be launched from Palestine against Israel?

Is it okay to also acknowledge that this is another unfortunate attack against Israel? Is it okay to also see it as understandable, though unwise?

Where are the human-rights voices and the liberal voices which are raised against racism and the oppression of folks with LGBT+ status? Where are the many religious voices in the West which speak for righteousness, peace, and love?

Too many Christians are excited about resorting to a nihilistic approach that says that this is prophecy, and that there can be no resolution until the Apocalypse. We must beware of various religious perspectives which do not serve the cause of hope and peace for change.

The Palestinian Jew, Jesus, was born in Bethlehem (in the West Bank), according to Matthew and Mark (scholars have various views). Bethlehem is situated 6.2 miles south of Jerusalem. What does the Western world have to say to Jesus in the midst of all that prevails at this time?

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The message and praxis of liberation theology is instructive, as it lays claim to God’s bias for the oppressed. God’s preferential option for the poor. God is on the side of the oppressed. Gustavo Gutierez is so relevant for our times in his observation, “If there is no friendship with them and no sharing of the life of the poor, then there is no authentic commitment to liberation, because love exists only among equals.”

Even though there are religious roots and connections, it is the ethic of human rights and justice for all that will effectively address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that ought, of necessity, to guide a resolution of this conflict that affects all of us eventually.

An important observation to be made is the fact that those who remain silent in the face of injustice eventually pay, sometimes with their lives. Israelis who want peace and justice for the Palestinians must speak out. Arab nations that respect the right of Israel to exist must declare this. Western nations which support the call for a two-state solution must keep advocacy alive, even in times when the conflict is ‘on a break’.

The many lazy Christian thinkers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may consider a reflection on Oscar A. Romero’s The Violence of Love, in which he so aptly states, “When we struggle for human rights, for freedom, for dignity, when we feel that it is a ministry of the Church to concern itself for those who are hungry, for those who have no schools, for those who are deprived, we are not departing from God’s promise. He comes to free us from sin, and the Church knows that sin’s consequences are all such injustices and abuses. The Church knows it is saving the world when it undertakes to speak also of such things.”

Caribbean political and religious leaders should be consistent in their support for a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel. Politicians should refrain from yielding to the temptation to just serve status quo and geopolitical plays. Religious leaders should refrain from deflecting critical thought with the use of apocalyptic dissertations.

History is brutal! How should Arabs and the descendants of European Jews process the Balfour Declaration of 1917? How might contemporary minds process the strategic use of the Zionist movement and the disregard for Palestinians over a century ago? In this ugly mix of colonialism, racism, politics, religion, and economics, how does the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rise from the ashes in 2023?

A multitude of celebrities have declared their love and prayers for Israel. However, another approach is to pray and work for the peace of Israel and Palestine. Another approach is to have love for Israel and Palestine. Another approach is to see them equally as members of God’s family. Still, another response is a human dignity approach which recognises that they share human dignity equally, with no one having entitlement more than the other.

Archbishop Gustavo Gutierez is again helpful in his prescription for healing: “The poverty of the poor is not a call to generous relief action, but a demand that we go and build a different social order.” This is applicable to any people who lack independence and self-determination! Oh that we would allow our common humanity to advocate for and mitigate the impending humanitarian crisis that looms large!

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. Send feedback to seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com or columns@gleanerjm.com.