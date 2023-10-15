Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association president concerned about murders

President of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association Kenneth Grant says adequate police resources need to be put in place to combat murders in the parish.

Grant, who was bringing greetings at today's Heritage Week Church Service at Stettin New Testament Church of God, said he is concerned about the recent spate of murders in Trelawny.

"Over the last few weeks, there have been six murders all committed by the gun. I am concerned about the safety of our citizens. I am using this opportunity to call for the Commissioner of Police to ensure that there are enough men and women on the streets of Trelawny, which will help in the safety of the citizens," Grant said.

"While murders are of concern no police force is going to have the resources to man all the streets. Yes, there is cause for concern because the loss of one life through murder is one too many," said Commander of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Winston Milton, who also spoke at the service.

Milton stated that despite the recent murders, the parish is seeing a fall in homicides when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

“We have cut down on the number of gang-related murders. Though the gun is the weapon of choice, we have to appeal to the public to tell what they know. These murders are interpersonal,” said Milton.

He appealed to residents to support the police.

“When you see or hear of heated arguments tell the police so we can make the necessary interventions.”

- Leon Jackson

