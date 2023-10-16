Development planning expert Eleanor Sharpe to give Maurice Facey Lecture

This year’s Maurice Facey Lecture Series is set to focus on the revitalisation of downtown Kingston.

Featuring Jamaica-born guest speaker Eleanor Sharpe, director of the Department of Planning and Development in Philadelphia, the lecture series returns under the theme, ‘Value of a Vision - The Transformative Power of an Actionable Plan’. Through this theme, it will explore the potential of a shared vision and actionable plan to propel downtown Kingston into a thriving urban gem.

The Maurice Facey Lecture Series was launched in 2019 and brings together seasoned thinkers from around the world to discuss the importance of urban development.

Free to the public it is slated to take place at 4 p.m. on October 31 at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston.

Through their experience, past speakers have provided insight into designing solutions for Jamaica’s developing urban environment as it looks to become a place of choice to live.

The lecture is held in honour of the late Maurice Facey, the founder of Pan Jamaica Group, who was known for an unwavering passion for urban development.

Surpassing initial expectations

Sharpe, considered a visionary in urban development, is expected to guide audiences through a captivating conversation on the intricacies of revitalising downtown

Kingston, a historic city centre. She is also planning to provide inspiring examples of how shared visions and meticulously crafted plans have led to astonishing transformations, often surpassing initial expectations.

Sharpe’s career with the City of Philadelphia spans over a decade, during which she has held progressively responsible roles, starting as the director of legislative affairs for the City Planning Commission, and advancing to director of the DPD. Notably, in 2020, she initiated the ‘Planning and Equity: A Commitment to Change’ initiative, aimed at addressing and rectifying the historical injustices caused by the planning profession, especially within communities of colour.

“I am truly honoured to be the keynote speaker for the Maurice Facey Lecture series and the first Jamaican at that. Revitalising downtown Kingston is not just a matter of urban development; it’s about restoring a vibrant heart to the city, one that reflects the spirit and culture of Jamaica. Transforming the city cannot happen without a clear, actionable plan that has consensus from the relevant stakeholders. We need a concerted effort to engage the community, foster inclusivity, and implement sustainable strategies that empower the people while preserving the city’s rich heritage,” said Sharpe.

Pan Jamaica Group, the title sponsor for the event and one of Jamaica’s leading property development companies, has undertaken numerous exciting projects in and around downtown Kingston with one of its most notable endeavours being the development and successful launch of the ROK Hotel and Residences in July 2022.

“The Maurice Facey Lecture series aims to be a beacon of insight and inspiration for urban development in Jamaica. This year’s theme underscores the importance of having a well-defined vision and actionable plan to guide us and ensure that the limited capital, both public and private, are well used and create the best long-term outcome for our citizens,” said Stephan Facey, chairman of Pan Jamaica Group.

“By uniting our efforts, we can transform the historic area of downtown Kingston into a thriving hub that benefits the lives of both its residents and visitors.”

Interested patrons can stream the lecture live on the C. B. Facey Foundation’s YouTube channel or register to attend the event at www.panjam.com/mf-lecture-series. With this year’s location,

attendance will be limited so patrons are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.