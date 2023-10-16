Gang feud behind triple murder in Dunkirk, say police

The police say a gang feud is behind this morning's murder of three men on Bray Street in Dunkirk in eastern Kingston.

Commander of the Kingston Eastern police division Superintendent Tommilee Chambers says the incident happened around 10 a.m.

"It's a gang conflict in the area with men from One-Ten the Black Street gangs. There is an internal conflict going on," she told The Gleaner.

Chambers says the police are following several leads in their investigation.

The police have so far identified one of the men as 'Shaggy'.

According to preliminary reports, men travelling in a motor car opened fire on persons who were sitting on a refrigerator along Bray Street. After the shooting ended, three men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds all over their bodies.

They were later pronounced dead.

Dunkirk is also known as McIntyre Villa.

The incident came almost three days after Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson led a tour of sections of Dunkirk and other areas of the division.

Today's incident is the latest in a series individual shooting events that have resulted in multiple fatalities.

Latest police data show 1,038 murders in Jamaica for the period January 1 - September 30 this year, a 12 per cent dip when compared with the similar period for 2022.

