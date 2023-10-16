Governor General does not require visa for UK travel - British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Judith Slater says the Governor General of Jamaica does not require a visa to visit the United Kingdom (UK).

She was responding to a concern raised by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte.

"Independence Constitution of Jamaica 1962 gives deepest protection to British Monarch in Govt of Jamaica. Governor General is personal rep of King Charles III. Why should GG be required to apply for & obtain visa to travel to UK on official business?" Malahoo Forte asked on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Slater and the UK Home Office, equivalent to Jamaica's Ministry of National Security, were tagged in the query.

The high commissioner answered on Monday morning.

"The Governor General and Lady Allen are not required to obtain a visa, but rather a vignette, or stamp, is put in their passports which states that they are exempt from requiring visas. This is renewed every 2 years," Slater said on X.

Ordinary Jamaicans must obtain a visa to visit the UK, including going to the London-based Privy Council, the country's final court of appeal.

Britain imposed a visa restriction on Jamaica in 2003, arguing that it was an immigration measure. However, critics claimed it was in response to drug and gun-related crimes.

Malahoo Forte is a co-chairperson of the Government's Constitutional Reform Committee, which is tasked with driving the process to have Jamaica de-link from the monarchy and become a republic.

The Government has been criticised for its lack of clarity on the status of the Privy Council in the reform efforts.

Earlier this month, Malahoo Forte said Prime Minister Andrew Holness will in “short order” disclose the administration's position on whether Jamaica should accede to the appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice

The Opposition People's National Party, whose support is needed for the republic transition, said it will not support that push without the simultaneous replacement of the Privy Council.

