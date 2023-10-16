Reggae Girl Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw honoured by St Catherine Municipal Corporation

National footballer Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was one of 11 persons awarded by the St Catherine Municipal Corporation for their contributions to the development of the parish at a ceremony on National Heroes Day.

Shaw, who was absent from the function, was honoured in the field of youth and sports. The other categories are community development, health, religion, uniform group and education.

Shaw is a senior member of the Reggae Girlz team and represented Jamaica at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup. She also plays for the Manchester City Football Club in the English Premier League.

The Heroes Day Civic and Awards Ceremony was held at Emancipation Square in Spanish Town, the parish capital.

Mayor Norman Scott said this year's turnout was the best he has seen.

"We are pleased that we are able to honour 11 of our residents who, in their own quiet way, serve, and are duly recognised here today," Scott said. "We know that Spanish Town figures prominently in Jamaica's history so we are proud that our citizens continue to excel despite the challenges."

Spanish Town was once the capital of Jamaica.

Several uniform groups were also recognised for contributions throughout the year.

Justice of the Peace Andre Smith delivered Governor General Sir Patrick Allen's message, while Councillor George Moody read the one from Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Councillor Patricia Harris read Opposition Leader Mark Golding's message.

Floral tributes were also made in honour of Jamaica's National Heroes.

-Rasbert Turner

