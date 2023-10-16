UDC janitor recognised for 42 years of 'faithful service' at state agency

Lennon Carl Henry, who has worked at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) for 42 years, is among 126 persons being recognised at today's National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King's House in St Andrew.

The annual event takes place on National Heroes Day, a public holiday.

Henry, who is a janitor, will be conferred with the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

The St Ann native is employed at the UDC-owned Ocean Village Shopping Centre in Ocho Rios. He started working at the entity at the age of 17 to help his family.

Henry, who is the seventh of 11 children, also assisted on the family farm located at Rocky Hill in Colgate, as well as doing odd jobs to bring money into the home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I had to...help myself and to take some of the pressure off my family,” he points out. “I didn't get much education. I only did a couple of years at primary school because I had to help out, doing whatever work I could. I had to stop from school sometimes because it was really hard, so, I tried to go out early to work to try to help both myself and help my family."

Henry's parents died several years ago, and some of his siblings are based in Jamaica while others have migrated overseas.

After four decades at the UDC, Henry says passion for his job continues to be his inspiration to give his best every day.

His duties entail keeping the building and grounds clean and helping with general maintenance and repairs.

A devoted father of three, Henry says he has instilled the value of education and hard work in his children. “I know the value of education and I tried to teach my children that education and hard work is important."

He has commended the Government for recognising people across all classes for their contributions to the public service, no matter how small.

“For a long time, I have put a lot of energy into my job. To be given a long service award is an honour, and I accept this award with gratitude. To know that the government recognises me for my dedicated work, it really is an honour,” he says.

The National Honours and Awards Act, promulgated on the 18th of July 1969, made it possible for the nation to recognise those who, by their service and contribution, have had a meaningful and significant impact on national life.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.