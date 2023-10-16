UPDATE | Police identify man who reportedly drowned at Blue Lagoon

The Catherine man who reportedly drowned while swimming at the Blue Lagoon in Portland on Sunday has been identified as 23-year-old Roje Murray, a construction worker.

Murray, who was reportedly on a trip with friends from St Catherine got into difficulties while swimming shortly after 1 p.m.

According to the police, the man failed to adhere to safety rules and regulations including the wearing of a life jacket, among other things, before entering the water.

Murray had reportedly urged his friends to swim across the Lagoon, which is approximately 200 metres wide.

The police said that while attempting the swim, Murray got into difficulties.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His friends, who were said to be some distance ahead, were reportedly not aware of what was taking place until sometime after.

Divers from the Alligator Head Foundation helped to locate Murray's body.

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has said the death was regrettable.

“This unfortunate occurrence amplifies the need for all users of the facility to comply with the regulations which are primarily for their own safety. I extend my sympathy to the family, relatives, and friends of the young man," she said.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.