Alleged hitman charged for American woman's murder in St Catherine

The St Catherine North police have arrested and charged an alleged hitman in relation to the murder of an American, Shirnet Hammond, on September 23.

Hammond was shot and killed while travelling in a taxi from a funeral at Meadowrest in St Catherine.

It was reported that a gunman opened fire on the vehicle in the Red Pond area of the parish, targeting Hammond, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and upper body. She was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The accused, Carey Rutherford, was charged on Tuesday.

Police sources have revealed that Rutherford is also under investigation for other homicides, including the 2018 murder of a Chinese national who operated a grocery store on Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The businessman was found with his throat slashed inside his residence above the business place.

Speaking on the ongoing investigations, Commanding Officer for the St Catherine North division, Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, indicated that charges are imminent in relation to the murder of the Chinese national.

Additionally, the police are probing Rutherford's possible involvement in two other murders in the Frazer's Content area.

Chambers emphasised the importance of community collaboration in solving these crimes, stating, "We continue to work with the citizens of St Catherine North, and we hope they will collaborate with us because if we work together, we will definitely solve more of these crimes."

The St Catherine North division has shown progress in reducing crime rates when compared with the previous year, with a 22 per cent decrease in murders.

The police say they are actively focusing on cases involving multiple fatalities and closely monitoring hot spots.

To enhance security measures, foot patrols have also been increased in the town centre and operations are being conducted based on information. The police are also relying on surveillance cameras monitored through the Jamaica Eye system.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.