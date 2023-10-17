Curfew imposed in Dunkirk following triple murder

Sections of Dunkirk in Kingston are now under a curfew.

This follows a triple murder on Monday, which the police said is gang-related.

The security measure began at 6 p.m., on Monday, October 16, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, October 18.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Cumberland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Upper Elleston Road to North Avenue.

East: Along North Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to West Avenue.

South: Along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elleston Road.

West: Along Upper Elleston Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

