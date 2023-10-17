Curfew imposed in sections of Arnett Gardens and Torrington Park extended

The curfew that was imposed in sections of Arnett Gardens and Torrington Park in the Kingston West Police Division has been extended.

The curfew began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line from the roundabout, in the vicinity of the tank, to Studio One Boulevard, in the vicinity of LS Duhaney & Company Ltd.

EAST: Along Slipe Pen Road from LS Duhaney & Company Ltd to the Torrington Bridge

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line from the Torrington Bridge to the intersection of 8th Street and Collie Smith Drive.

WEST: Along Collie Smith Drive, from the intersection of 8th Street and Collie Smith Drive, to the roundabout in the vicinity of the tank.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.