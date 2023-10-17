Growth & Jobs | Meeting evolving customer expectations in the digital age

IN TODAY’S rapidly evolving business environment, many companies are embracing the use of digital channels, such as websites, mobile apps, social media and AI-driven services, to enhance customer service delivery and to remain competitive. While digitalisation creates enhanced efficiencies and business opportunities, the transition comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in preserving the trust and confidence of customers.

This crucial point was one of the highlights examined during a customer service panel discussion hosted by The Jamaica National Group at its corporate office in New Kingston on October 4, in recognition of Customer Service Week, October 2 to 6. The session was held under the theme ‘Service Champions for the Digital Age’.

Tennyson Arnold, deputy group chief information officer, The Jamaica National Group, who was one of the panellists, underscored the importance of businesses maintaining the trust of their customers while embarking on digital transformation.

“Businesses can nurture trust by providing clear communication about changes, benefits and potential risks; establishing robust cybersecurity and data protection mechanisms; and ensuring consistent and dependable digital services,” said Arnold, an expert with more than 20 years of experience in business transformation and operations, spanning multiple industries and territories within the Caribbean region.

Using statistics provided by McKinsey to support the importance of excellent service delivery, he noted that 80 per cent of customers opined that the experience a company provides is as important as the company’s products and the services.

“The customer experience is pivotal. This is something that is known, and alarming as it is, many companies fail to adhere to this.”

Arnold provided insights on the core principles that underpin the integration of technology and service excellence.

“The pillars of tech-driven service culture include training and upskilling staff for digital experience, using technology to enhance all customer touchpoints, and regularly updating services based on technological advancements and customer feedback,” he stressed.

“Customer feedback is very important. The people you are serving are the most important. You have to understand what they are feeling and thinking. You can’t assume you know what they feel or what they know. You have to take that information and use it to develop products and services that are going to be used to serve customers,” he advised.

Claudine Allen, member ombudsman, The Jamaica National Group, underscored the need for businesses to embrace customer insights and to adapt to their evolving demands and expectations in order to create superb customer experience.

“In the past, customer experience was primarily informed by in-person or phone interaction. With the advent of technology, customer touchpoints have increased as customers connect with companies through digital channels,” she said.

Noting that the customer insights help to sharpen focus on areas of customer friction as well as customer delight, she went on to say that insights also help to drive adaptability, when used to inform design and continued improvement in service delivery.

“And, in countries such as Jamaica, the introduction of technology, particularly in financial services, also comes with increased demand for human-centred approach to design and delivery of services,” she added.

“We have seen where customers applaud digital channels but opt for human interaction instead, regardless of wait time or cost. It is thus key for businesses to find and maintain the sweet spot between the two,” she noted.

Allen concluded that while technology plays a pivotal role in business transformation, it should complement, not replace, the human touch.

“Importantly, a genuine desire to help people is indispensable in customer service as it fosters trust, loyalty, and long-term success in any business endeavour,” she maintained.