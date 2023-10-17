Growth & Jobs | PSOJ, IDB join forces to empower Jamaican businesses

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have launched the ‘EmpowerJA: Building Bridges for Business Success’ forum series, which aims to accelerate the economic and social development of Jamaican small and medium-size enterprises and large enterprises.

The ‘EmpowerJA’ series will consist of at least seven forums, commencing in November 2023. The events will give Jamaican firms information and skills that will help them address business challenges and will offer a flexible mix of in-person and virtual participation options, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of entrepreneurs.

These forums will focus on enhancing companies’ expertise in vital areas such as digital transformation; cybersecurity; digital currency; data protection; climate resilience; environmental, social and governance best practices; and sustainable workforce development.

BUILDING JAMAICA’S ECONOMY

By fostering public-private partnerships, promoting sustainability, enhancing business growth, and facilitating capacity building, the PSOJ and IDB are taking significant steps to create a more resilient and inclusive Jamaican economy.

“Our mission is clear,” said Metry Seaga, president of the PSOJ. “We aim to empower Jamaican businesses with the requisite skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. Through these forums, we will equip enterprises with the knowledge and tools they need to foster sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity.”

For the IDB, its commitment to the EmpowerJA initiative includes a contribution of up to US$70,000 over the period from August 10, 2023, to December 2024. This investment underscores the bank’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth and capacity building in the vibrant Jamaican business community.

Anton Edmunds, general manager, Caribbean Country Department, and country representative in Jamaica at the Inter-American Development Bank, said, “At the IDB, we are committed to supporting the development of Jamaica’s economy, and a part of this support is working to increase the growth of the private sector. Through this EmpowerJA partnership with the PSOJ, we will be able to do just that, and provide opportunities for Jamaican firms to strengthen their businesses and employees acquire new skills.”

The PSOJ and IDB invite all Jamaican businesses, from budding entrepreneurs to established enterprises, to participate in this transformative initiative. This collaborative approach to business development will provide an incubator for business success, driving Jamaica’s economic development to new heights.