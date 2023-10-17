Man chopped to death by suspected mentally-ill brother in Clarendon

A mentally ill man is suspected to have fatally chopped his brother during a dispute at their home in Johnnies Hill, Clarendon on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old George Jones, a farmer of Johnnies Hill district.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the suspect, who is believed to suffer from a mental disorder, was at home with his brother when a dispute developed.

It is alleged that the suspect used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to Jones' head and upper back.

The police further reported that on Tuesday morning, about 7 a.m., the suspect allegedly told a neighbour that he had killed his brother and needed assistance to dig a hole and bury the body.

The neighbour reportedly called the police.

On arrival of the police, the body of the deceased was seen face down in blood next to a chicken coop in the backyard with chop wounds.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

