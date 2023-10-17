Portland police successfully apprehend Haitians

Long Bay, Portland:

A quick response from the Portland police has led to the apprehension of a large number of Haitians, who reportedly fled their landed location at the Long Bay beach on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to elude the law.

Police sources said they were alerted by residents in Long Bay that several Haitians were seen making their way from an 18-foot, rickety sailboat with bags and other personal items.

During an intense search of the area, with assistance from residents, the fleeing Haitians, who, according to the police, seemingly, were trying to filter into the local population, were located and held.

All 35 Haitians who landed on Sunday are being held at the Port Antonio station and Castle Police Station, where they are undergoing processing and screening from the local health department.

The group, which comprises 27 men, three women, and five children, including a baby, reportedly landed shortly after 5 p.m.

FATE NOT DECIDED

So far, police sources have revealed that at least two of the Haitians who are being processed were among the last group of 36 Haitian boat people who had landed illegally at Long Bay on September 9 but were repatriated a day later.

In the meantime, the police indicated that the fate of the Haitians had not yet been decided, but following the processing and screening by the health department, a decision was to made as to whether they would receive accommodation or be sent back to their homeland.

Currently, the first group of 35 Haitians to have arrived in Jamaica since the start of 2023, on July 10, is awaiting their fate as to whether they will be granted asylum or if they will be sent back to their violence-torn homeland.

So far, 108 Haitians, who claimed they were fleeing gang warfare, economic hardships, hunger, and persecution, have landed in Jamaica in search of a better life.

