Seniors gunned down in St Andrew drive-by shooting
Published:Tuesday | October 17, 2023 | 11:57 AM
Two senior citizens were killed in a drive-by shooting on Cushnie Road in the community of Parks Road, St Andrew on Monday night.
Killed were 76-year-old Walton Pusey and 61-year-old Sylvester Leslie.
The shooting occurred about 8 p.m.
Pusey was found dead lying in blood when the shooting subsided.
Leslie's body was found this morning in bushes.
Police investigators are now at the scene.
- Andre Williams
