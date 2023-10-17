Seniors gunned down in St Andrew drive-by shooting

Two senior citizens were killed in a drive-by shooting on Cushnie Road in the community of Parks Road, St Andrew on Monday night.

Killed were 76-year-old Walton Pusey and 61-year-old Sylvester Leslie.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m.

Pusey was found dead lying in blood when the shooting subsided.

Leslie's body was found this morning in bushes.

Police investigators are now at the scene.

- Andre Williams

