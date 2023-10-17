Thieves break into Spanish Town Post Office

Thieves have broken into the Spanish Town Post Office in St Catherine.

The discovery was made this morning by personnel who turned up for work.

The building has been closed as investigators from the Spanish Town police probe the incident.

It is yet to be ascertained if anything was stolen.

The incident left users of the post office disappointed.

"This is a very bad day for me as this is where I do all my business, this is a big setback," Lloyd Millington told The Gleaner.

Similar sentiments were expressed by others who had to turn back due to the break-in.

- Rasbert Turner

