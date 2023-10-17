Three men killed in Westmoreland crash

Three men were killed and a fourth hospitalised after the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided with a truck along the Whithorn main road in Westmoreland on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Jermaine Scott, of Darliston, 24-year-old Relay McLeod, of Ashton district, and a man only known as 'Sanjay', also of Westmoreland.

The fourth man has been admitted at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in serious condition.

The police report that about 6 p.m., three motorcyclists, one with a pillion aboard, were travelling along the roadway in Waterworks when they crashed into a motor truck travelling towards Ferris from Whithorn, in the opposite direction.

Early indications are that the riders failed to keep to the left-hand side of the road, crashing into the truck, which caused their bikes to burst into flames on impact.

