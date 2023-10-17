Two men charged for Mammee Bay, St Ann gun attack

The St Ann police have arrested and charged two men for a gun attack on a man in Mammee Bay.

Charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition are 27-year-old Paul Barnett, otherwise called 'Reptile' a lifeguard, and 26-year-old waiter Marco Simms, both of Mammee Bay.

The attack happened on the early morning of Saturday, September 30.

The police report that about 12:40 a.m., the complainant was travelling home when he was pounced upon by Barnett and Simms, who were armed with guns.

It is reported that one of the men used his firearm to hit the complainant causing a wound to his head.

They opened gunfire at him, however, he managed to escape without injuries.

A report was made to the police.

On Saturday October 14, the men were held during a specialised operation and were subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

