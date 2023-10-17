Update | Fourth man dies following crash in Westmoreland

A fourth person has succumbed to injuries sustained in Monday's crash along the Whithorn main road in Westmoreland, which involved three motorcycles and a truck.

The deceased, who was a pillion on one of the motorcycles, died at hospital about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. He has been identified as 17-year-old Oshane Solomon, of Ashton district, Westmoreland.

Three other men, 18-year-old Jermaine Scott, of Darliston; 24-year-old Relay McLeod, of Ashton district; and a man identified only known as 'Sanjay', also of Westmoreland, were also killed in the crash.

The police report that about 6 p.m. Monday, three motorcyclists, one with a pillion aboard, were travelling along the roadway in Waterworks when they crashed into a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Early indications are that the riders failed to keep to the left side of the road, crashing into the truck, which caused their bikes to burst into flames on impact.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.