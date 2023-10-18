Alleged St Catherine hitman charged with another murder

Thirty-one-year-old painter, Corey Rutherford, otherwise called 'Mad One', of Frazers Content, St Catherine, has been charged with the murder of Chinese businessman, 39-year-old Xiang Qi, in July 2018.

He's also charged with burglary in relation to the incident on Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town.

It's reported that about 6:00 a.m. on July 21, 2018, Rutherford and men broke and entered into Qi's private quarters and bound his hands and feet.

They proceeded to inflict several cut wounds to his body and head.

The men then escaped.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Rutherford was arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

The St Catherine North police have also charged Rutherford, who is alleged to be a hitman, in relation to the murder of an American, Shirnet Hammond, on September 23.

Hammond was shot and killed while travelling in a taxi from a funeral at Meadowrest in St Catherine.

The police are probing Rutherford's possible involvement in two other murders in the Frazer's Content area of St Catherine.

