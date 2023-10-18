Clarendon fisherman now charged with murder for wife's death

The Clarendon police have upgraded to murder the charge against a Clarendon man who was arrested in relation to the death of his Canadian wife in Portland Cottage in May.

Twenty-eight-year-old fisherman, Rory Palmer, was initially charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

However, the police announced on Wednesday that the charge was upgraded to murder following extensive investigation and consultation with personnel from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Crime Office.

The Lionel Town police say about 4:00 p.m. on May 12, Palmer and his spouse Jaeda Whitehead of Mars, Toronto, Canada, had a dispute that got physical.

Palmer reportedly threw a fan at her, hitting her in the face, after which he slammed her head into a wall several times. Sometime later, she was found unresponsive.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, Whitehead was seen lying in a bed. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

