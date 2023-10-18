Cocaine seized in Portmore, fisherman charged

An operation by the Narcotics police in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday resulted in the arrest and charge of a man in connection with the seizure of a quantity of cocaine.

He is 37-year-old fisherman Amos Lee of Old Braeton in the municipality.

Lee has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export, and using a vehicle for the conveyance of cocaine.

It is reported that about 6 p.m. on October 17, Narcotics cops conducted an operation along Port Henderson Road in Portmore, during which a vehicle being driven by Lee was stopped and searched.

According to the police, a powdery substance resembling cocaine, which weighed three kilogrammes, was discovered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lee was arrested and was later questioned in the presence of his lawyer, following which he was charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, October 24.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.