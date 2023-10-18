Correctional officers restive over finance ministry's delayed response on salary review

There were slight disruptions to operations at some penal institutions across Jamaica on Wednesday morning as correctional officers who turned up for work were reluctant to perform their duties.

Arlington Turner, chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, confirmed that there was some disquiet Wednesday morning.

“I can guarantee you now the officers are back at work. They didn't withdraw their services. The officers did report for duty but were demanding some answers from the Ministry of Finance,” Turner said.

Turner said a letter sent to the finance ministry on October 6 has not been responded to.

The correctional officers are reportedly not happy with the salary under the new compensation review and Turner said an agreement was not signed.

“Rightly so as a union we support them (correctional officers) wholeheartedly,” Turner said.

Some of the institutions that were reportedly affected included the Horizon Adult Remand Centre and Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

- Andre Williams

